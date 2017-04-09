Sunday, April 9, 2017 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: PICA's Annual Perennial Sale, 61 Main Street, Bangor, ME
For more information: 207-945-0020; pica.ws
Back by popular demand, the annual PICA Sale is here. We are now taking orders for these hardy, field-grown perennials, including many plants native to Maine or New England. This is your change to beautify your surroundings while supporting our collective fight for social justice. Orders are due by May 1. You can download the 2017 plant list and the order form from our Web site: www.pica.ws. Shipping is not available – plants must be picked up in the Bangor area and will be ready the week of May 15. Happy planting!
Indulge your plant addiction and support your political commitments at the same time by choosing from many varieties of hardy, field-grown perennials, including many plants native to Maine or New England.
For more information call Francine at 945-0020 or email her at fraw@gwi.net.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →