PICA’s Annual Perennial Sale

Sunday, April 9, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Location: PICA, 61 Main Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: pica.ws
The weather is changing and spring is here. Now is the time to start thinking of that garden you want to put in or add to an existing one. I know just the way to do that! We are currently taking orders for our annual plant sale.
Indulge your love of plants by choosing from many varieties of organic, field-grown perennials, including many plants native to Maine or New England. Prices match or beat those you’d find in nurseries, but a portion of every sale goes to support PICA’s work. And you know these plants have been through the toughest that a Maine winter can deal out!
We will began taking orders April 1. Plants will be available for pickup the week of May 15. If you are interested in ordering give me a call or send me an email and I will be happy to send you a catalog.
We are rying to grow the plant sale by finding new sellers: individuals willing to share catalogs with friends, neighbors, acquaintances and collect their order forms, and then (only if convenient) provide a drop off place for people to pick up their plants. The plants are all organic, field-grown, and super hardy from Rebel Hill Farm run by Pete and Julie Beckford. These plants practically sell themselves, but still seem to need a little human help. So, if you are interested in selling plants give me a call at 947-4203 or email me at elleng@pica.ws or contact Francine by phone at 945-0020 and email at fraw@gwi.net.
