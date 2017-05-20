Piano Jazz Fridays at Blue Hill Public Library

By Blue Hill Library,
Posted May 20, 2017, at 4:21 p.m.

Blue Hill Public Library will participate in Blue Hill’s series of First Friday events this summer by staying open later, until 7:00 PM, and by hosting live piano jazz in the main reading room from 6:00 to 7:00 PM each first Friday of the month, June through October. The first evening on Friday June 2nd will feature jazz pianist Oliver Scott. Other artists lined up to play for future First Fridays include Daniel Reinke, Yvonne Rogers and Scott Cleveland.

All library services will be available during the extended First Friday hours.

This event is sponsored by the library. There is no charge, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.

