Piano Concert with Sydney Patton

By Melinda Rice
Posted June 20, 2017, at 9:39 a.m.

Friday, June 30, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Hear music inspired by the sights, sounds, animals and landscape of Mount Desert Island along with the waters in and around the island at a piano concert with Sydney Patten on Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

Patten will be premiering many of her pieces which are all inspired by the natural beauty of Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park. She will also be playing corresponding classical music. During a performance of music by Rachmaninoff, Andrew Simon, actor and co-founder of the Barn Arts Collective, will be portraying a great white shark.

Patten began studying piano at the age of 6 to please her mother. She quickly fell in love with the instrument and with classical music. At Skidmore College, she minored in music with a concentration in piano performance. She began to compose music secretly, never sharing any of her compositions until recently. She lives with her husband on Mount Desert Island and in Falmouth, Foreside, Maine.

This concert is free and open to the public, and is suitable for children and families. For more information on Patten, visit www.justforyouweddingmusic.com and for more information on the concert contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

