Pianist Features Beethoven, Bach and Chopin

Gregory Biss
Robin Farrin, Coastal Maine Photography
Gregory Biss
By Lauren Koss
Posted June 26, 2017, at 3:03 p.m.

Friday, July 7, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine

For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

The Eastport Arts Center’s annual Concert Series continues on July 7 at 7 pm with a piano recital by Gregory Biss, featuring Beethoven’s Sonata in D, opus 28, J.S. Bach’s Prelude & Fugue in B minor, and Chopin’s great Fantasy in F minor. In addition, Biss will present several of his own recent shorter compositions. A reception provided by Raye’s Mustard Mill will follow the concert.

Biss was born in Illinois and educated in New England and Germany. He studied piano with Lionel Nowak and Nadia Reisenberg and composition with Leon Kirchner and Karlheinz Stockhausen. His music has been performed by the Denver Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Vermeer Quartet. He has been a longtime member of the piano faculty at Summer Keys in Lubec, and operates a small business as a piano technician. He also serves on the Peavey Library Board and for many years was an Eastport City Councilor. Currently the President of the EAC Board, Greg has contributed to the center in various ways, among them as founding conductor of Eastport Strings and as the Music Director of the inaugural performance at EAC’s current home on Washington Street: Benjamin Britten’s opera, Noah’s Fludde. In 2016, his composition just a sec for violin and orchestra was premiered by the Passamaquoddy Bay Symphony Orchestra.

The Concert Series runs through September 2; tickets are $10, and attendees 17 and under are admitted free of charge; tickets are available for purchase via the events calendar on the EAC website or at the EAC box office one half hour before each performance. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Driver collides with ambulance responding to emergency medical callDriver collides with ambulance responding to emergency medical call
  2. Eddington man dies in Orono motorcycle crash
  3. Three boys accused of setting fire to Sanford millThree boys accused of setting fire to Sanford mill
  4. Bernie Sanders responds to ongoing FBI fraud probe into wife’s 2010 bank loanBernie Sanders responds to ongoing FBI fraud probe into wife’s 2010 bank loan
  5. Reported sighting of great white shark clears Maine beachReported sighting of great white shark clears Maine beach

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs