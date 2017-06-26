Pianist Features Beethoven, Bach and Chopin

Friday, July 7, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine
For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org
The Eastport Arts Center’s annual Concert Series continues on July 7 at 7 pm with a piano recital by Gregory Biss, featuring Beethoven’s Sonata in D, opus 28, J.S. Bach’s Prelude & Fugue in B minor, and Chopin’s great Fantasy in F minor. In addition, Biss will present several of his own recent shorter compositions. A reception provided by Raye’s Mustard Mill will follow the concert.
Biss was born in Illinois and educated in New England and Germany. He studied piano with Lionel Nowak and Nadia Reisenberg and composition with Leon Kirchner and Karlheinz Stockhausen. His music has been performed by the Denver Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Vermeer Quartet. He has been a longtime member of the piano faculty at Summer Keys in Lubec, and operates a small business as a piano technician. He also serves on the Peavey Library Board and for many years was an Eastport City Councilor. Currently the President of the EAC Board, Greg has contributed to the center in various ways, among them as founding conductor of Eastport Strings and as the Music Director of the inaugural performance at EAC’s current home on Washington Street: Benjamin Britten’s opera, Noah’s Fludde. In 2016, his composition just a sec for violin and orchestra was premiered by the Passamaquoddy Bay Symphony Orchestra.
The Concert Series runs through September 2; tickets are $10, and attendees 17 and under are admitted free of charge; tickets are available for purchase via the events calendar on the EAC website or at the EAC box office one half hour before each performance. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.
