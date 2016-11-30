Photoshop workshop intensive starts Friday

There are still three spaces left for an intensive three-day hands-on workshop designed to expand the ability to work digitally on photography or color issues. The workshop meets Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Dec 2, 3 and 4 from 9 to 4 each day at Waterfall Arts in Belfast.

Kris Engman and Susan Guthrie will lead Photoshop intensive for creatives who want to either begin or expand their abilities to work digitally on color issues or photography using the many tools available in Adobe Photoshop.

This immersion training will provide a complete overview of the basic tools and help individuals focus on what they want to learn, based on their goals. Attendees will each receive a thumb-drive with all the course curriculum, lessons, links and other invaluable resource materials to take home.

The workshop begins each day at 9 am and continue to noon. After a lunch break, work will resume at 1 pm and go until 4 pm. We encourage everyone to come with a curious mind and a sense of what they’re thinking they want to get out of the time we have together. The small class size will allow for plenty of personal interaction with the instructors. No previous Photoshop experience required.

Story continues below advertisement.

Workshop participants will need to bring a laptop computer with any version of Adobe Photoshop. If you do not have Adobe Photoshop, it is now available to download and use at $10 a month. You can sign up for it and download it at: https://creative.adobe.com/plans.

The instructors for this 3-day weekend bring a host of different and complementary skills. Kris Engman teaches drawing, design and painting at the University of Maine and her interest in color behavior pushed her into painting and computer technology over a decade ago. She teaches color workshops throughout the year for several mid-coast Maine arts organizations and her knowledge of color theory will be at the core her instruction. Susan Guthrie a fine art photographer, represented since 2007 by VoxPhotographs.com of Portland and she has trained in and used Photoshop for many years.

The fee for the entire workshop is $200.00. Please contact Waterfall Arts at 338-2222 to register or waterfallarts.org for more information about this opportunity.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →