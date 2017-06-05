Photoshop Workshop For Artists at Waterfall Arts

A hands-on Photoshop workshop for artists will be held three consecutive Mondays on June 12, 19 and 26 at Waterfall Arts in Belfast, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This hands-on workshop is designed for artists who want to expand their abilities to work digitally with photography or color using Adobe Photoshop. Learn the basics or improve your skills.

This workshop will provide a complete overview of the basic tools as well as help more advanced individuals focus on what they want to learn, based on their goals. Attendees will each receive a thumb-drive with all the course curriculum, lessons, links and other invaluable resource materials to take home.

We encourage everyone to come with a curious mind and a sense of what they’re thinking they want to get out of the time we have together. The small class size will allow for plenty of personal interaction with the instructors. No previous Photoshop experience required, but experienced students will receive one-on-one tutoring to develop their skills.

Workshop participants will need to bring a laptop computer with any version of Adobe Photoshop. If you do not have Adobe Photoshop, it is now available to download and use at $10 a month. You can sign up for a free trial and download it at: creative.adobe.com/plans.

The instructors for this 3-day weekend bring a host of different and complementary skills.

Kris Engman teaches drawing, design, and painting at the University of Maine. She started out as a sculptor, casting her figures in bronze for more than 20 years. Her interest in color behavior pushed her into painting and computer technology over a decade ago. She teaches color workshops throughout the year for several mid-coast Maine arts organizations and her knowledge of color theory will be at the core her instruction with the Photoshop program. You may explore her work at kerstinengman.com.

Susan Guthrie started working in computer graphics over 25 years ago when, in 1987, she trained on an early graphics computer, which stood 7 feet tall, was made in Sweden and cost a million bucks. In the 1990s she started and published a weekly newspaper and eventually spent several years as Promotions Manager with Down East & Fly Rod & Reel magazines. As a fine art photographer, represented since 2007 by VoxPhotographs.com of Portland, Susan has trained in and used Photoshop for many years. Her photography may be viewed at susanguthrieimages.com and her graphic design work may be seen at highstreetdesign.com.

The fee for the entire workshop is $200.00. Please contact Waterfall Arts at 338-2222 to register or waterfallarts.org/event/photoshop for more information or to enroll online.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →