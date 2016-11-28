Photos with Father Christmas in the Wadsworth-Longfellow House

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Wadsworth-Longfellow House, 489 Congress Street, Portland, Maine For more information: 207-774-1822; mainehistory.org/

Take Victorian Christmas photos of your kids at Maine Historical Society with Father Christmas in the historic Wadsworth-Longfellow House.

Bring your own camera (or smartphone) to capture some very special holiday memories. Families can then gather in the MHS Museum to make holiday crafts!

Suggested $5 donation.

