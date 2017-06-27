Baker Newman Noyes Hosts Annual Three Day Experience

PORTLAND, Maine ─ Nearly 40 undergraduates representing a dozen New England universities participated in Baker Newman Noyes’ annual Three-Day Experience in Portland on May 17-19, as part of the firm’s continuing efforts to recruit top young talent in accounting and related consulting fields.

Designed as a “pre-internship” for undecided students, the Three-Day Experience puts a twist on the traditional internship by incorporating social and volunteering activities that showcase the benefits of living and working in New England. Baker Newman Noyes created the program in 2015, in response to growing competition for talent in the accounting field.

“Three-Day Experience is really a creative solution to a common challenge: recruitment. By allowing students to experience our people and our work, we’re able to clear up misconceptions about our profession, generate interest in Baker Newman Noyes, and share with students the benefits of a career in public accounting,” said Jennifer Harnish, Director of Human Resources at BNN. “For most students, knowing exactly what kind of opportunity exists after graduation can be a major motivation while they are still in school.”

As part of the program, students engaged in group and one-on-one discussions with BNN staff and leadership to get a sense of the many personal and professional benefits of working in public accounting in New England. A professional photographer was also onsite to provide students with high-quality headshots. After hours, students explored Portland’s world-famous culinary and social scenes, including a bowling competition with BNN staff. Students also experienced the firm’s community service-oriented culture firsthand by volunteering with the United Way of Greater Portland to clean up two local YMCA facilities.

This year, 100 students applied to take part in the Three-Day Experience, and 40 were selected to participate from schools including Boston College, Bentley University, the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, Thomas College, St. Joseph’s College, the University of Southern Maine, the University of New Hampshire, and others. The program has more than doubled since it began in 2015, and is expected to continue with a focus on more technical learning experiences.

Students came away from the program with a fuller appreciation for what employers like Baker Newman Noyes are doing to make public accounting in New England an attractive career path and an alternative to the “Big 4” accounting firms in Boston and New York. A post-program survey anonymously captured students’ feedback to guide future program offerings; such comments from students included:

“Seeing how the employees interacted with one another and how everyone was happy to be a part of community service was great. Also, the fact that after just a couple days, all of the principals knew my name is really special to me. There were so many people at the event and they made a point to get to know me and make me feel welcome. That speaks volumes to the culture at BNN more than anything.”

About Baker Newman Noyes

Baker Newman Noyes is one of the nation’s top 100 accounting and consulting firms with offices throughout New England in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The firm supports a variety of clients with a special focus on banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, not-for-profit, public sector entities and privately held and family-owned businesses. Baker Newman Noyes is an independent member of Baker Tilly International.

