PHOTOGRAPHY: The Basics

Friday, March 24, 2:30 PM

Do you have a new DSLR that you have no idea how to use? Have you had your camera for 6 months, a year or more and want to take better pictures?

Are you putting your camera away because you just don’t see the difference between your expensive camera and your smart phone? Learn to fully utilize your camera’s potential! Harness your creative power with photography! An essential class for anyone looking to take that first giant step into the world of photography! Instructor Bob Gorrill will cover all the basics in this hands-on class, including changing depth-of-field (controlling what’s in focus in the background, stopping or blurring the action), plus other basic picture-taking techniques. Fee: $20. Advanced registration required. To register call 563-1363 by March 23.

