Photography & Migration: A Waterville Community Event

THE PHOTOGRAPHY AND MIGRATION PROJECT IS HOSTING A 3-PART EVENT SERIES IN WATERVILLE DURING SPRING 2017. ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Waterville Family Photographs at Colby College
Friday, March 3, 12-1:30pm, Special Collections, Miller Library, Colby College
Event to honor the Picher/LaVerdiere, Bernier/Small, and Miller/Levine families, who recently donated their family photograph collections to Colby, with presentations by Colby students and responses from family members. Followed by lunch in the Wormser Room.
Screening of The Home Road
Tuesday, April 4, 7pm, Railroad Square Cinema, 17 Railroad Square, Waterville, ME
Screening of the new documentary film, The Home Road, and discussion with director Tonya Shevenell about the role photography played in this migration story, followed by a reception. The film retraces the migration by foot that Shevenell’s Franco-American ancestor made between Canada and Maine; see http://www.thehomeroad.com.
A Waterville Community Event
Saturday, April 22, 12-4pm, Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm Street, Waterville, ME
Bring your historical family photos to the library for digitization and share your migration stories. The afternoon will include free local music, food, workshops on preserving family photos, conversations with local historians, and demonstrations of early photographic processes.
For more information about the Photography and Migration Project and a complete list of sponsors go to web.colby.edu/photomigration/events and www.facebook.com/photomigration. Contact Tanya Sheehan at tsheehan@colby.edu with any questions.
