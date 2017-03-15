Photography and Migration: A Waterville Community Event

Saturday, April 22, 2017 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm Street, Waterville, ME
For more information: web.colby.edu/photomigration/events/
Community photo-sharing event hosted by the public library and Colby College. Bring your historical family photos to the library for digitization and share your migration stories. The afternoon will include free local music, food, workshops on preserving family photos, conversations with local historians, and demonstrations of early photographic processes.
We encourage you to bring to the Waterville Public Library up to two historical family photographs for scanning. These should be printed materials (not digital) and unframed (if possible). You may bring additional photos or related materials with you, and use them to tell your migration story on video.
Preliminary schedule:
12-1:30pm musical performance by Okbari Middle Eastern Ensemble
1-2pm tintype demonstration, followed by portrait commissions
2-3:30pm musical performance by Bien Sûr, Franco-American duo
3-4pm photo preservation workshop
Scanning, video narratives, food, and family-friendly activities throughout the afternoon
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →