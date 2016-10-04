Photo exhibit highlights places where homeless youth live

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: COESPACE, 48 Columbia St., Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Dan Fleming, an outreach worker for Shaw House, a local youth homeless shelter covering five counties, will display a remix and expansion of his photography exhibit “Tell Me Where Did You Sleep Last Night,” an interactive photo exhibit, Oct. 5-8, at COESPACE, 48 Columbia St. A reception will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The gallery also will be open for viewing 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The photos display the many unsafe places that homeless youths are known to spend the night in this area, with photos taken by actual youth next to them of places that remind them of home.

