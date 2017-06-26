Phoenix Computers Joins Forces with Maine Technology Group

WINSLOW, ME – Maine Technology Group is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Phoenix Computers on June 21, 2017.

Phoenix Computers’ President, Joe Rossignol will be bringing his many years of IT experience and service in the central-Maine business community to Maine Technology Group. The technical staff from Phoenix will be moving to Maine Technology Group’s office on Route 201 in Winslow starting Monday, June 26.

With this move, Maine Technology Group will be adding technical resources with over 50 years’ experience to the team. This will help assist our existing customer base as well as supporting our continued growth. We fully intend to be the leading provider of Managed IT Services to businesses throughout Maine, as well as offering best-in-class technical support, service and repair.

Maine Technology Group delivers industry-focused technology solutions that enable companies to improve efficiencies and performance, increase profits and build a competitive advantage. Our Managed Services IT packages and Cloud Solutions have enabled companies to focus on their business by eliminating their IT headaches.

Scott MacDonald, President of Maine Technology Group says, “I’m really excited about what this means for our future growth and what we can now provide to our existing customers. This gives us the launch pad we need to push us to the forefront, not only of Managed IT Services, but customer service as well. I look forward to what Joe and the other staff coming from Phoenix bring to the table and can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”

Phoenix Computers is well known for providing IT Services in the Greater Waterville area over the last 24 years. They have specialized in networking, virtual/cloud infrastructure, troubleshooting and repair, and consulted with hundreds of area businesses. Maine Technology Group is excited to bring our suite of managed services and other tools to the Phoenix customer base. With the past service and some of the new products developed and sold by MTG, Central Maine’s IT leader will be offering cutting edge technology in an ever-changing technology environment.

Joe Rossignol is, “thankful for years of loyalty shared by his customers and is excited about working with the team at Maine Technology Group to fully equip and arm Maine’s small businesses with the tools and protection needed to survive in today’s threat-laced environment. The combined depth of knowledge and resources on our team is extensive. Our ability to provide the best IT service is going to be hard to beat.”

To find out more about Maine Technology Group, please visit us at www.mainetechgroup.com or email us at info@mainetechgroup.com

