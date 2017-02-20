Outdoors

Phippsburg Sportsmen’s Association Winter Youth Field Day

Posted Feb. 20, 2017, at 11:33 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Phippsburg Sportsmen's Association, 272 Main Road, Phippsburg, Maine

For more information: 207-443-9426

PHIPPSBURG, Maine — Phippsburg Sportsmen’s Association Winter Youth Field Day will be held 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the clubhouse, 272 Main Road. Registration 8-8:30 a.m. Planned activities include snowshoeing, dogsledding, Nordic skiing, winter tracking, a rescue dog demonstration and more. Partners are Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Yankee Chapter of North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association, Maine Search and Rescue Dogs, and Maine Youth Sports Opportunities. Round Robin format. Lunch provided. Dress for the weather, and bring extra clothing if you think you might need it, such as spare mittens or gloves, socks and footgear.  Free. Questions via email phippsburgsportsmens@hotmail.com, Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/PhippsburgSportsmensAssociation or leave a message on the club’s answering machine at 443-9426.

 

