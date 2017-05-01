PHIPPSBURG CONCERT CELEBRATES MAINE’S CULTURAL DIVERSITY

Saturday, May 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Phippsburg Congregational Church, 10 Church Lane at Parker Head Road, Phippsburg,, Maine
For more information: 207-389-1770; phippsburgucc.org
What do a Peruvian duo, a Franco-American fiddler, a step dancer, a Somali oud player, and an African church choir representing seven nations have in common? Apart from the fact that the performers live in Maine, they are all part of the international musical offerings to be featured in “Sweet Thunder: A Musical Celebration of Cultural Diversity” at the Phippsburg Congregational Church on Saturday, May 13, at 7:00 p.m.
In celebrating the rich musical stew that Maine has to offer, the concert will honor both the recent and historical immigrant experience that has contributed to our state’s cultural diversity.
At the forefront of the Franco-American community in the Greater Portland area, the musical duo of Don and Cindy Roy offer a performance experience that draws from roots deep in the Maritimes and Quebec; a musical passion that celebrates not only the French Canadian tradition but also Celtic music. Don is a champion fiddler who is also the music director of Fiddle-icious, a community fiddle orchestra of over 100 members. His wife Cindy brings piano accompaniment and step dancing to their performances. In addition to having been members of bluegrass, Irish, and French music groups, they have directed the popular Maine French Fiddlers since the ensemble’s inception. Don has received Fellowship awards from the state of Maine in 1994, 2001 and 2008 for excellence in traditional music.
New Mainers have brought a new layer of musical and cultural vibrancy to the state. Central to the concert will be the musical offerings of an African choir from the Church of All Nations in Portland, an ensemble that represents seven different nations. The audience will also get to hear the oud, a traditional string instrument played in Somalia, performed by a musician and singer from that country. In his native country, Hadith Bani-Adam was a peace activist via Somali traditional music and poetry, and he will offer a selection of his songs.
The Peruvian music duo, The Flying Seeds, was born when Emily Sabino heard a traveling Peruvian band at the Berklee Performance Center in Boston and fell in love with the haunting flute and guitar melodies played by Lenin Sabino. In addition to becoming a couple, Emily and Lenin began to play together, combining Northeastern nature songs with melodies and instruments from the mountains of Peru. Currently living in Midcoast Maine, they are finishing their second album, “Cielo Azul” (Blue Sky). Their songs can be heard on radio stations throughout Peru, and their English songs air on stations in and around New England. With Emily providing vocals, Lenin plays a variety of string and wind instruments, including pan flute, quena, quenacho, toyo, charango, ronroco, classical and electric guitar, and bass. He is also a member of the Peruvian band, Yaros.
As the program line-up is still being set, the evening may yet feature other performers and acts contributing to the celebration of the diverse musical cultures that live within the state.
Tickets are $15 at the door. $12 advance tickets are available via BrownPaperTickets.com Students are $8. Intermission refreshments will be served, including cuisine offerings from cultures represented in the program.
The concert will be held in the historic 1802 Phippsburg Congregational Church situated on the banks of the Kennebec. The church is located at 10 Church Lane (at Parker Head Rd.). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 389-1767 or 389-1770.
