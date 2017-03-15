Philip Frey: Plein Air Painting Workshops in Coastal Maine

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Philip Frey | (207) 422-2008 | philip@philipfrey.com | philipfrey.com

Sullivan, Maine, March 15, 2017—Accomplished Maine artist Philip Frey is offering three unique plein air painting workshops:

Painting Monhegan, Plein Air Painting, June 12 – 15, 2017 in Monhegan, ME

| Registration closes May 12, 2017

College of the Atlantic Plein Air Workshop, July 23 – 29, 2017 in Bar Harbor, ME

| Registration closes May 30, 2017

Plein Air Painting Essentials, August 19 – 20, 2017 in Damariscotta, ME

| Registration closes July 19, 2017

Philip knows the coast of Maine intimately and prepares for his workshops with great pleasure. Living in Maine year-round provides him time to discover inspiring vantage points from which to teach.

With a devoted following of talented students, Philip is celebrated for his engaging, illuminating and positive teaching style. He is skilled at assessing his student’s abilities and building confidence to help move them to the next level.

“I have taken several of your workshops and initially thought that they would be redundant but I was wrong. Your different approaches to plein air, figure drawing and still life kept each fresh and challenging. I enjoyed each one and learned new concepts as well as reviewing old ones.” – M. Beaulieu of Bernard, Maine

“Philip provides classical fundamentals, instruction in how to see and understand the composition, and guides the challenge of putting the lessons into practice.” – V. Crofoot of St. Petersburg, Florida

Philip Frey’s paintings can be seen at the Courthouse Gallery Fine Art in Ellsworth (courthousegallery.com), Edgewater Gallery in Middlebury, VT (www.edgewatergallery.co), Carver Hill Gallery in Rockland (www.carverhillgallery.com) and Maine Art Gallery in Kennebunk (maine-art.com), and on his web site, philipfrey.com.

You can learn about each workshop and register online at:

http://philipfrey.com/Asset.asp?AssetID=18071&AKey=7BJ6MV3L

For more information please contact Philip Frey at (207) 422-2008 or philip@philipfrey.com.

