Philip Barter: Maine Oasis & Judith Leighton Retrospective

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Courthouse Gallery Fine Art, 6 Court St, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-6611; courthousegallery.com
Ellsworth Courthouse Gallery Fine Art is pleased to present two solo exhibitions—Philip Barter: Maine Oasis and Judith Leighton Retrospective—from June 21 through July 20. Also showing are Susan Amons, Judy Belasco, Philip Koch, Mark Kindschi, and Stephen Porter. The exhibitions are free and open to the public.
Hours: Monday–Saturday 10am– 5:30pm; Sunday 12–4pm.
