PGA Junior League Golf to be offered at Bangor, Pittsfield courses in 2017

Posted March 30, 2017, at 1:10 p.m.

BANGOR — Professional Golf Association professionals in the greater Bangor area are offering PGA Junior League Golf, a fun and social opportunity that gives boys and girls ages 13 and under of all abilities the opportunity to learn, play and enjoy the game of golf. Facilities hosting PGA Junior League Golf in the greater Bangor area are Bangor Municipal Golf Course and Johnson W. Parks Golf Course in Pittsfield. listed below. Parents can visit PGAJLG.com/TeamGolf, click “Find a Team” or “Sign Up,” search by the facility names or by ZIP code and register for the team of their choice. PGA Junior League Golf takes a team-approach to the game. Much like other recreational youth sports, kids wear numbered jerseys, and play on teams with friends, utilizing a popular scramble format for competition. In 2016, a record-setting 36,000 kids participated in the program nationwide.

