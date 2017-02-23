Community

“Pete’s Dragon” coming to Steuben

By Jeanne Benedict, Library Director
Posted Feb. 23, 2017, at 2:05 p.m.

Friday, March 10, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Henry D. Moore Parish House and Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine

For more information: 207.546.7301; moorelibrary.org/

The Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben will be showing “Pete’s Dragon” 6 p.m. Friday, March 10.

The movie tells the story of a mysterious 10-year-old boy, Pete, who turns up claiming to live in the woods with a giant green dragon. It’s up to a forest ranger, Grace, and young Natalie to learn where the boy came from, where he belongs and the truth about this magical dragon.

As always, admission to the movie is free and refreshments are sold by donation. For more information, visit www.moorelibrary.org.

