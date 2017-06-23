Peter Boie, the Magician for Non-Believers

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Old Town Public Library, 46 Middle Street, Old Town, Maine
For more information: 207-827-3972; old-town.lib.me.us
The Old Town Public Library is excited to welcome magician Peter Boie.
Peter first became fascinated with magic at the age of eleven when he stumbled across a magic book at his local library. He now travels around the country performing his award winning magic that will defy your reality. Peter’s show is about two things, astonishing magic, and having a good time; and he doesn’t skimp on either. You might recognize him by his trademark orange sneakers, or from the group of people around him freaking out at his magic and having a good time.
The title Magician for Non-Believers is about being honest with his audience. Magic isn’t real… but Peter will make you believe it is for the length of his show. Combining original mind blowing magic, and a heavy dose of humor is his secret to success and why it’s made him one of the top booked college acts around the country.
Peter is an amazing magician and performer, you won’t want to miss this! Free, family fun!
