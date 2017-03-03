Permaculture Lecture @ Vose Library on 3/9 at 7 pm

Thursday, March 9, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/permaculture-plant-series/

Using Permaculture for Water and Ecosystem Management

Jesse Watson of Midcoast Permaculture Design will discuss food-producing and sustainable polycultures.

Permaculture is a design system for regenerating landscapes and whole ecosystems. We take design inspiration from patterns we see in nature and use them to elegantly manage resources in a sustainable way. Permaculture can offer powerful and often intuitive design solutions for dealing with water, erosion, plant and animal systems. In this presentation we will discuss how to heal ecosystems, efficiently manage water, grow perennial food crops and adapt to climate change using the landscapes around us. We will highlight permaculture design principles and methods by looking at some case studies in Maine. We will imagine ecosystems designed to produce food and other useful products for all species. This event is free and open to the public.

