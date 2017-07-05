Perkins Cove Gallery’s Mid-Summer Exhibition opening reception July 15

Saturday, July 15, 2017 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Perkins Cove Gallery, 100b Perkins Cove Rd, Oqunquit, Maine
For more information: 6034367278; dongorvettgallery.com
PERKINS COVE GALLERY, Ogunquit, ME / Mid-Summer Exhibition July 15 to Aug 4
“Vanished Landmarks from Boston and Beyond”
Opening Reception Saturday, July 15, 5-7:30 pm
Sidney Hurwitz / Sean Hurley / Geoffrey Koetsch / Don Gorvett
OGUNQUIT, ME – Don Gorvett’s Perkins Cove Gallery will be presenting “Vanished Landmarks from Boston and Beyond.” Opening reception is July 15th 5-7:30 pm at 100B Perkins Cove, Ogunquit ME. Light refreshments will be served. For Further information, please call Vivienne Gale at 603.436.7278.
“Vanished Landmarks from Boston and Beyond” will bring together three New England artists at Don Gorvett’s Perkins Cove Gallery in Ogunquit Maine this July. The three artists, Sidney Hurwitz, Geoffrey Koetsch and Sean Hurley have compiled a considerable body of work that document New England’s urban architecture from the last century.
Sidney Hurwitz and Geoffrey Koetsch have recorded Boston’s elevated train system or the ‘El’ at the end of its days. The El, designed and built in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century, was slowly dismantled and replaced with trolleys and buses over several decades. Hurwitz’s richly hand-colored aquatint etchings provide us with a cool yet nostalgic description of Boston’s urban infrastructure and architectural relics. Koetsch’s photographic work captures the heroic age of civil engineering in decay and evoking the picturesque, abandonment, and pathos. Sean Hurley, working north of Boston in Gloucester Massachusetts and New Hampshire’s seacoast region, focuses on urban change in the New England towns. He is known for his richly developed etching of silent streets and abandoned buildings.
Don Gorvett, gallery owner and printmaker, has recently published a series of his early drawings and paintings of Boston Harbor and presents them as a limited edition book with an original tipped in drypoint etching. These drawings and paintings depicts a place that no longer exists. BOSTON HARBOR Paintings and Drawings, Spring 1967 is richly illustrated and demonstrates Gorvett’s early desire to interpret ancient New England harbors through drawing, painting, and large color woodcuts.
Sidney Hurwitz was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1932. He studied at the School of the Worcester Art Museum, received a Bachelor of Arts degree at Brandeis University and a Master of Fine Arts Degree at Boston University. Under a Fulbright Fellowship, he continued his studies in Germany at the Stuttgart Academy of Art and in Maine at the Skowhegan School. He taught at Wellesley College, Brandeis University, and Amherst College. Hurwitz is Professor Emeritus at Boston University where he taught for over 30 years. Working primarily in woodcut and later intaglio, Hurwitz has exhibited his work widely both in America and abroad. The artist received many awards, among them a Fulbright Fellowship, a Louis Comfort Tiffany Award, a National Institute of Arts and Letters Prize, and a fellowship from the Massachusetts Artists Foundation. His work is in the collection of the Museum of Modern Art, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, the Worcester Art Museum, Library of Congress Print Collection, the Boston Public Library Print Collection, Victoria and Albert Museum, the Krakow National Museum, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, as well as other corporate and private collections.
Geoffrey Koetsch was born in Cleveland Ohio in 1941. He studied theater at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and visual arts at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In 1967 he received an MFA in painting from the University of Illinois-Urbana, soon after located to Boston to take a teaching position at the Art Institute of Boston (now Lesley University College of Art and Design). In 2005 Mr. Koetsch retired after 47 years of teaching. Mr. Koetsch’s work is in the collection of the Boston Athenaeum, Danforth Museum of Art, Brooklyn Museum, Franklin Furnace Archives, NY, NY; National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, India; Fine Arts Academy, New Delhi, India; and the Canadian National Postal Museum.
Sean Hurley was born in Connecticut in 1985. While attending the University of New Hampshire, Sean discovered both printmaking and urban exploration. Trespassing amidst New England’s industrial ruins, he began documenting his travels through intaglio etchings while printing for renowned woodcut printmaker Don Gorvett. He has exhibited in regional shows and was selected by the Boston Printmakers to lecture on his work. Sean is a recent graduate of Indiana University’s MFA printmaking program. His work is in the collections of Boston Athenaeum, the University of New Hampshire Museum of Art, and the Ogunquit Museum of American Art.
Don Gorvett is a graduate of the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and has lived and worked as an artist in coastal Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire. He produces his large color reduction woodcut prints in Portsmouth, New Hampshire at his gallery and studio. He also shows his work and the work of other contemporary printmakers at his seasonal gallery in Perkins Cove, Ogunquit, Maine. His work may be found in the collections of Cambridge University, Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge, UK; Peabody Essex Museum, Museum of Fine Art, Farnsworth Art Museum, Addison Gallery of American Art, Phillips Academy; Worcester Art Museum, Smith College Museum of Art, Duxbury Art Complex Museum, Boston Athenaeum, Ogunquit Museum of American Art, Ogunquit, Currier Museum of Art. Cape Ann Museum, Portland Museum of Art, Museum of Fine Arts, Hanoi, Vietnam; as well as in other public and private collections.
For further information contact Vivienne Gale at dongorvett@dongorvettgallery.com or 603.436.7278
