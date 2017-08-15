Performance Physical Therapy plans ribbon-cutting at new clinic location in Brewer

BREWER, Maine — Performance Physical Therapy will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony, and offer refreshments and giveaways at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the clinic’s new location at 277 State St., Twin City Plaza, Brewer.

The other clinic is at 277 State St., Suite 1B, in Bangor.

Brad Libby, owner of Performance Physical Therapy, was born and raised in Brewer. He was a three-sport athlete at Brewer High School before going on to Husson University to continue his studies as well as play basketball. After completing his Doctorate of Physical Therapy at Husson University and opening a successful Physical Therapy Clinic in Bangor, he is coming back to his community in Brewer to open a second location and give back to the community that raised him.

“We love to welcome all new businesses to the City of Brewer, but it is especially gratifying to welcome a business owner who grew up in Brewer, and is returning to his hometown to expand his business. Brad is a shining star and a Brewer success story; we are all very proud of him!,” said Brewer Mayor Kevin O’Connell, according to a press release.

In 2017, Performance was awarded Greater Bangor’s best Physical Therapy Clinic, which is based on a community vote. Performance is very proud of and committed to their reputation for quality patient care. Their team of therapists have unique and valuable skills sets and experience with TMJ, Vertigo, Spinal Manipulation, SI Joint Dysfunction, Outpatient Orthopedic, Dry Needling, Sports Medicine, Massage Therapy and we offer custom made Orthotics as well. In regards to complete care, they collaborate with Bodies by Badger, a local fitness center, for their patients to continue their exercise plans for safe and successful discharges.

