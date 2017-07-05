Performance: Astro Trilogy and other works by Kerry Laitala

Thursday, July 20, 2017 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: miff.org/film/astro-trilogy-works-kerry-laitala/
San Francisco-based film and video artist Kerry Laitala returns to MIFF with a multi-projector, live performance of some of her work. Kerry will be joined by her musical collaborator Wobbly performing live some of the sound for her films. With these works, cinema becomes a unique, live performance event. Part of MIFFONEDGE Volume 5. Free admission.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →