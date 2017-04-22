Perfect Maine Garden: The English Country Garden Meets Japanese Landscape Design

Sunday, May 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Brooklin landscape Designer, Julie Wang, will do a presentation at the Blue Hill Public Library on Monday May 8th at 7:00 PM, about creating the perfect Maine garden by combining elements of English country gardens and Japanese landscape design.
An adjunct professor of writing at New York University, Julie Wang founded and ran her own public relations agency, Wang Associates Health Communications, in New York for 20 years. Subsequently, she designed gardens on the Blue Hill Peninsula in Maine, where she also ran a garden store and tea garden, Blue Poppy Garden. Wang currently divides her time between coastal Maine and Benin, West Africa.
This program is free, and open to everyone. For more information call the library at 374-5515.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →