Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-942-9343; peacectr.org

People’s Inauguration Press Conference

to affirm shared values in Bangor on 1/20

Bangor – As the Presidential Inauguration takes place in Washington, D.C., representatives of area organizations will affirm their common concerns for the protection of human rights, sustainability and an economy that serves human needs and not just the profits of the top 1%. A ”People’s Inauguration” Press conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street in Bangor.

The public is invited to the press conference and celebration of the work being done to promote shared values in our community. “Many Mainers are traveling to the nation’s capitol or to the state capital to make their voices heard. This is an opportunity closer to home to join with like-minded folks as we face an uncertain future,” said Ilze Petersons, Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine’s Education Committee member. ”Our democracy requires that citizens not only vote, but continue to let their elected representatives hear their views.

Co-sponsors include the Greater Bangor NAACP, Veterans for Peace, Food AND Medicine, Climate Action Team, Power in Community Alliances, Pax Christi Maine, Citizens for Global Solution, the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine and others.

