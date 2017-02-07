Penquis Valley Schools second quarter honor roll

Penquis Valley Schools, Milo

Second quarter honor roll

Grade 12, high honors: Jordan Durant, Forrest Hunt, Alana Nickerson, Clayton Preble, Cody Sylvester; honors: Charles Artus, Harley Brooker, Candace Chase, Krista Dearborn, Colleen Demaris, Keith Emery, Sophia Guarino, Shyanne Hemenway, Natasha Leighton, Derick Robinson, Brandy Saladin, Faith Simmons, Mariah Tuscano, Justin Valvo, Jacob White.

Grade 11, honors: Faith Brown, Julian Maxcy, Kelsey Robinson, Selena Sibert, Denali Smith, Reid Worster, Noah Zambrano.

Grade 10, high honors: Andrew Gallant, Jeremy Martin, Cymeria Robshaw, Camryn Rolfe, Faith Sickler; honors: Jacob Baker, Katelyn Bolstridge, Isacc Brown, Matthew McKinnon, Mackenzi Pelletier, Taylor Week.

Grade nine, high honors: Sydney Fowles, Tegan Johnson, Rachel McMannus; honors: Mercedes Ames- Cartwright, Rosa Cianci, Emily Herbest, Anthony Johnston, Grace McLaughlin, Ethan Robinson, Jennifer Smart, Kaden Stalter.

Grade eight, high honors: Zakary Mills; honors: Sarah Babin, Joslyn Black, Savannah Boislard, Haylee Gauvin, May Horton, Makayla Peirce, Angelina Roberts.

Grade seven, high honors: Grady Atkinson, Eira Johnson; honors: Bethany Clements, Caleb Frost, Esther Isazu, Hope Lovell, Kylie Thibodeau, Rayne Van Norden, Brianna Witham.

Grade six, high honors: Abigail Conlogue, Mackenzie Goodine; honors: Imaan Ali, Curtis Bibber, Victoria Boislard, Rachel Broussard, Haley Cavagnaro, Gabrielle Gunn, Abby Herbest, Evan Horne, Gareth Johnson, Anson Lapointe, Ida-Grace Lundin, Tayler Rockefeller, Aileen Strout, Megan Whitten.

Grade five, honors: Mason Farrar, Tyler Grant, Joe Haffenreffer, Ciara Hussey, Lucy Wiles.

