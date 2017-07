Penquis Valley High School fourth quarter honor roll

Penquis Valley High School, Milo

Fourth quarter honor roll

Grade 12, high honors: Krista Dearborn, Jordan Durant, Clayton Preble; honors: Colin Beckett, Harley Brooker, Keith Emery, Sophia Guarino, Ryan McIntosh, Alana Nickerson, Michael Nutting, Nicholas Ormond, Destiny Pinette, Derek Robinson, Faith Simmons, Keera Stalter, Brianna Stone, David Weymouth.

Grade 11, honors: Faith Brown, Kelsey Robinson, Noah Zambrano.

Grade 10, high honors: Katelyn Bolstridge, Camryn Rolfe; honors: Jacob Baker, Isacc Brown, Jeremy Martin, Brooke McKenzie, Mackenzi Pelletier, Cymeria Robshaw, Faith Sickler.

Grade nine, high honors: Grace McLaughlin; honors: Rosa Cianci, Angelique Farnsworth, Sydney Fowles, Macee Grant, Anthony Johnston, Rachel McMannus, Ethan Robinson, Kaden Stalter.

