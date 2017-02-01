Penquis Participating in 14th Annual Maine Nonprofit Day

Bangor, ME – Penquis joins the Maine Association of Nonprofits (MANP) at the 14th annual Maine Nonprofit Day at the State House, being held in the Hall of Flags on February 7th, 8:30am – 1pm. Nonprofit Day celebrates the opportunity for Maine’s nonprofit agencies and partners in government to assert their commitment to working together in order to creatively, efficiently and effectively serve the people of Maine.

The Maine nonprofit sector is a major economic engine, employing 1 out of every 6 Mainers. Maine’s nonprofit sector paid over $4.3 billion in wages in 2015, or 17.5% of the state’s total payroll. These wages resulted in an estimated $264 million of personal income tax revenue for Maine’s state and local governments. Nonprofit Day at the State House seeks to share information with lawmakers on this critical piece of our economy and focus attention on the importance of the work of nonprofit agencies across the state.

Penquis is pleased to have been selected to participate in the annual State House event sponsored and hosted by the Maine Association of Nonprofits (MANP). For 50 years Penquis has served as the local community action agency covering Penobscot, Piscataquis and Knox counties. Penquis assists approximately 24,000 individuals each year, helping to meet basic needs such as housing and home heating, offering education through Head Start/Early Head Start and providing economic opportunities for Maine residents through first-time homebuyer education, matched savings programs and small business counseling. Penquis has over 50 programs, 350 employees and more than 1,300 volunteers that contributed 309,226 hours last year.

“Maine’s nonprofits are complex and strategic organizations. They create jobs, develop community leaders, and invest significant financial and human resources across the State,” said Jennifer Hutchins, Executive Director of MANP. “We are thrilled to highlight this diverse sector at the State House.”

“Penquis is proud to be part of this varied and creative group of nonprofit leaders,” said Kara Hay, Chief Executive Officer of Penquis. “We look forward to talking with legislators about our work and how we can effectively partner with the state to build strong communities statewide. Such partnerships, such as Penquis’ work on early education, allow us to coordinate federal, state, and local resources for the benefit of all Maine people. “

This year’s exhibiting nonprofit organizations in addition to Penquis are: Advocates for Children – Lewiston, Adaptive Outdoor Education Center – Carrabassett, American Red Cross – Statewide, Androscoggin Homecare and Hospice – Lewiston, Information Technology Exchange – Belfast, KidsFirst Center – Portland, Literacy Volunteers of Greater Augusta – Augusta, Maine Indoor Air Quality Council – Augusta, Maine Jewish Film Festival – Portland, Multilingual & Multicultural Center – Portland, Silent Sidekicks – Lincoln For more information on this event, please call the Maine Association of Nonprofits at 871-1885 or visit www.nonprofitmaine.org/nonprofitday. For more information on Penquis please call 973-3500 or visit www.penquis.org

Incorporated in 1967, Penquis was created as a result of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 to bring locally developed solutions to the multifaceted problems faced by individuals experiencing poverty. Penquis is a community action agency, chartered member of NeighborWorks America and partner agency of the United Way of Eastern Maine. Penquis primarily serves low- and moderate-income individuals in Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Knox Counties, though several programs extend well beyond these boundaries.

