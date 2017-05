Penquis Beekeepers’ monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, May 9th at the VFW on Cedar Street in Dexter at 7:00 p.m. Anyone interested in learning about keeping bees is welcome to attend. Master Beekeeper, Carol Cottrill will be coming to speak on “Marketing your Honey plus, we will be having our “First Annual Bring a Dessert Made With Honey” meeting. For more information call 924-3342.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →