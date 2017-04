Penquis Beekeepers’ monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, April 11th at the VFW on Cedar Street in Dexter at 7:00 p.m. Anyone interested in learning about keeping bees is welcome to attend. Jennifer Lund, the new Maine State Apiarist, will be coming to meet us and speak on basic bee biology and the new Veterinarian Initiative Law. For more information call 924-3342.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →