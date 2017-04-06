Penquis: April Is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

BANGOR, Maine — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This month and throughout the year, Penquis encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Penobscot and Piscataquis counties a better place for children and families. By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can help promote children’s social and emotional well-being and prevent child maltreatment within families and communities.

Research shows that when parents possess six protective factors, the risk for neglect and abuse diminish and optimal outcomes for children, youth, and families are promoted.

The six protective factors are:

• Nurturing and attachment

• Knowledge of parenting and of child and youth development

• Parental resilience

• Social connections

• Concrete supports for parents

• Social and emotional developmental well-being

“April is a time to celebrate the important role that communities play in protecting children,” said Denise Trafton, Program manager for the Penquis Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Council (CAN Council). “Everyone’s participation is critical. Focusing on ways to build and promote the protective factors, in every interaction with children and families, is the best thing our community can do to prevent child maltreatment and promote optimal child development.”

During the month of April Penquis is raising awareness of child abuse prevention by providing pinwheel planting activities and story times throughout the community. Blue pinwheels are the national symbol of child abuse prevention. Please join us for Spring Fling Fun Day, 10 am – 12 noon, Friday, April 21. Bangor Housing Authority Community Center, 161 Davis Rd., Bangor.

For more information please call Denise Trafton at 974-2488 or visit www.penquis.org.

