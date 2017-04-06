Penobscot Valley Star Gazers Meeting

Monday, April 10, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: John Bapst High School, Room 310, 100 Broadway, Bangor, Maine
For more information: gazers.org
April Business meeting: Guest speaker, Russel Pinizzotto, Ph.D. from Portland will be presenting on the Astro League Analemma Observing Program.
Rob Burgess will present the “telescope of the month” program about his newly acquired telescope he’s using for light curve measurements.
And other monthly observing reports as presented by the membership.
