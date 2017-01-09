Penobscot Valley Ski Club January Meeting

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Machias Savings Bank Community Room, 581 Wilson Street, Brewer, Maine For more information: pvskiclub.org/meetings/

We welcome Tim Hudson, superintendent of the Katahdin Area Woods and Waters National Monument who will talk with us about plans and recreational opportunities in the monument. We are excited to be able to learn more about the opportunities for outdoor activity in this part of the state!

PVSC will provide pizza/beverages and we are asking members to bring salad or dessert (suggest that last name A-M brings salad/N-Z brings dessert). We will also have a discussion on fundraising plans for PVSC!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →