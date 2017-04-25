Penobscot Valley High School third quarter honor roll

Penobscot Valley High School, Howland

Third quarter honor roll

Grade 12, high honors: Molly LeBlanc, Aaron Thibodeau and Tori Watts; senior honors: Jacob Bouchard, Miranda Brown, Wyatt Carr, Jacob Conley, Alyssa Drost, Jaeden Folster, Mazie Hall, Josephine Harper, Kaylie Mason, Domonique McMullin, Sam Millett, Ethan Neal, Hannah Rhodes, Emily Ringuette, Brookelyn Theriault, Matthew Thibeault and Hannah Whitten.

Grade 11, high honors: Christine Brown, Ryley Buck, Abigail Carson, Mackenzie Chaisson, Chantelle Harmon, Bryce Knights, Jonathan Littlefield, Ashley McMullin, Melissa Richard and Paige Thibodeau; honors: Taylor Brown, Jeremy Hartford, Kortney McKechnie, Makenzie Plourde, Brody Porter, Ashlyn Smith and Alyson Thompson.

Grade 10, high honors: Michaela Banks and Brianna Moon; honors: Cole Gilman, Brad McKechnie, Tyler Raymond and Lauren Reed.

Grade nine, high honors: Shelby Lancour and Brandon Smart; honors: Morgan Banks, Brianna Carr, Reece Carter, Codi Fanning, Laney Harding, Leine McKechnie, Eve Pelletier, Indica Rosario and Jakob Sholler.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →