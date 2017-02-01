Penobscot Valley High School second quarter honor roll

Penobscot Valley High School, Howland

Second quarter honor roll

Grade 12, high honors: Josephine Harper, Hannah Rhodes and Aaron Thibodeau; honors: Miranda Brown, Wyatt Carr, Alyssa Drost, Matthew Faloon, Jaeden Folster, Molly LeBlanc, Garrick Mack, Kaylie Mason, Domonique McMullin, Jacob Richard, Emily Ringuette, Beverly Simpson, Matthew Thibeault, Elijah Thurlow, Tori Watts and Hannah Whitten

Grade 11, high honors: Ryley Buck, Abigail Carson, Mackenzie Chaisson and Paige Thibodeau; honors: Christine Brown, Taylor Brown, Haley Carr, Austin Dube, Chantelle Harmon, Jeremy Hartford, Jonathan Littlefield, Kortney McKechnie, Ashley McMullin, Makenzie Plourde, Brody Porter, Melissa Richard, Nathan Roy, Ashlyn Smith and Alyson Thompson.

Grade 10, high honors: Brianna Moon; honors: Michaela Banks, Anneliese King, Brad McKechnie, Tyler Raymond, Lauren Reed, Julianna Rogers and Larry Ruest.

Grade nine, high honors: Shelby Lancour; honors: Brianna Carr, Codi Fanning, Leine McKechnie, Indica Rosario and Brandon Smart.

