Penobscot Valley High School fourth quarter honor roll

Penobscot Valley High School, Howland

Fourth quarter honor roll

Grade 12, high honors: Alyssa Drost, Jaeden Folster, Aaron Thibodeau and Hannah Whitten; honors: Miranda Brown, Wyatt Carr, Jacob Conley, Matthew Faloon, Mayzie Hall, Josephine Harper, Zachary Hilton, Molly LeBlanc, Kaylie Mason, Domonique McMullin, Hannah Rhodes, Emily Ringuette, Brookelyn Theriault, Elijah Thurlow and Tori Watts.

Grade 11, high honors: Ryley Buck, Abigail Carson, Mackenzie Chaisson, Jeremy Hartford, Ashley McMullin, Melissa Richard and Paige Thibodeau; honors: Christine Brown, Taylor Brown, Haley Carr, Austin Dube, Brady Harding, Chantelle Harmon, Colier Hasty, Bryce Knights, Jonathan Littlefield, Karagan McGlauflin, Kortney McKechnie, Makenzie Plourde, Brody Porter, Ashlyn Smith and Alyson Thompson.

Grade 10, high honors: Michaela Banks, Brianna Moon and Lauren Reed; honors: Brad McKechnie, Tyler Raymond, Julianna Rogers and Larry Ruest.

Grade nine, high honors: Shelby Lancour and Brandon Smart; honors: Brianna Carr, Reece Carter, Codi Fanning, Leine McKechnie, Cailee McMahon, Indica Rosario, Jakob Sholler and Joseph Tuulima.

