Penobscot Theatre to hold auditions for ‘The Fully Monty’

Posted Jan. 27, 2017, at 4:16 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Bangor Opera House, 131 Main St., Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Penobscot Theatre Company will hold auditions for select roles in its upcoming production of “The Fully Monty,” 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Bangor Opera House, 131 Main St.

The adult male roles are: Harold Nichols, an unemployed mill supervisor, 35-60 years old, high baritone/tenor that sings in more than six numbers; Reg Willoughby, union leader, 20-60 years old, who will double other roles and sing and dance; and Buddy “Keno” Walsh, handsome and experienced male stripper, 21-32 years old, who will double in other roles and sing and dance, including Chippendale-esque performance that opens show.

Adult AEA and non-AEA actors invited. All roles are paid. Housing available.

Those auditioning should prepare 32 bars of a son of their choosing, ideally in the vein of “The Fully Monty.” Bring a photo, resume and sheet music to audition. Accompanist provided. Performers may be asked to learn a short dance combination and should dress accordingly. Those interested in auditioning should email casting@penobscottheatre.org with “The Full Monty” in the subject line.

Director and choreographer will be New York-based Ethan Paulini. Rehearsals begin May 16. Performances will be June 15-July 9.

Annual open call auditions will be on April 1.

