Penobscot Theatre Company’s Dramatic Academy Open House

By Amy Roeder,
Posted Jan. 03, 2017, at 10:13 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Penobscot Theatre Company, 131 Main St, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-947-6618; facebook.com/events/358051147901549/?active_tab=about

Penobscot Theatre Company invites parents, kids & prospective adult students to come to the theatre and learn about our very own Dramatic Academy!

We welcome you to come and meet our teaching artists, ask questions about our youth & adult programming, share your ideas and offer your suggestions.

Snacks will be provided!

