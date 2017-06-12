Outdoors

Penobscot River Exploration

Summer Paddle with Hirundo Wildlife Refuge
Saturday, July 8, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Greenbush Public Landing - https://tinyurl.com/ybw2gb2l, Rt. 2 (8.8 miles north of Old Town) , Greenbush, ME

For more information: 207-394-217; hirundomaine.org/http:/www.hirundomaine.org/category/upcoming-programs

Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in collaboration with the Penobscot RiverKeepers, the Penobscot Nation and the Boom House Restaurant in Old Town invite you for an exciting paddling experience and after-paddle-get-together.

Instead of paddling along Pushaw Stream to the Penobscot River, Hirundo Wildlife Refuge will be exploring new shores in its annual paddle, on Saturday, July 8 (rain date July 9). The event runs from 2:30 to approx. 7:30 pm, with 3+ hours paddling time. No canoe experiences necessary! All paddling equipment is provided including 28’ foot canoes, each seating 10 people including a guide. You bring water, a snack, appropriate clothing and enthusiasm. Along the way, the canoes will raft together for talks about Island ecology and more…

Wear your “Best” Hat (your imagination is the limit) for a chance to win a great prize. Meet at the Greenbush Public Landing, Rt. 2 (8.7 miles north of Old Town).

Advanced registration is required with the deadline on July 6, 2017. Cost: $10 Members, children under 12; Non-members $20 and $10 BYOBoat. Register on-line www.hirundomaine.org. For additional information connect with Hirundo at web@hirundomaine.org or call 394.2171

Join us in an after paddle get-together at the Boom House Restaurant (170 Main St. in Old Town). It is the perfect place to view the full moon, while enjoying the 10% discount on food (with free appetizers) & beverages. Be the deciding vote on who receives the “Best” Hat competition award, a gift card to the Boom House Restaurant.

