Penobscot Nation Museum receives Moccasins

Indian Island January 12th: Jennifer Neptune, Penobscot National Museum Coordinator receives a pair of moccasins made by Ernest Goslin Penobscot Nation Representative to the Maine Legislature.

In the mid 1970s Vivodh Anand visited Indian Island to meet Ernest Goslin who at the time was the Nation’s legislative representative. At the meeting he was surprised to learn that among other things Goslin made deerskin moccasins. When he asked to see these he was taken to the rear of the Goslin living room where neatly stacked and labeled were deerskin moccasins of all sizes. Liking the simplicity and beauty of Goslin’s moccasins Anand purchased a couple of pairs, one has since been lost.

Last fall Anand had the good fortune to meet Jennifer Neptune a master Penobscot artist who works in basketry, bead and quill work and on fabric. During their conversation Anand offered the Goslin moccasins for the Penobscot Nation Museum. He was delighted that Neptune agreed to accept them on behalf the museum where now many could enjoy this traditional art now lost and possibly bring back memories of Ernest Goslin a notable Penobscot elder.

