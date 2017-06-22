Penobscot Marine Museum First Annual T-shirt Design Contest Winners

SEARSPORT — Penobscot Marine Museum’s theme for the 2017 season is Gone Fishing! exploring the world of Maine’s commercial fisheries. To connect with Maine students on this topic, PMM asked for help in designing a Maine fish t-shirt. The contest was open to any school aged student in Maine.

The 300+ entries made it a difficult task for the panel of area artists and art enthusiasts to choose, but after much deliberation they were able to narrow it down to three. The first place winner is Aleida from Bucksport Middle School, who received a lifetime membership to Penobscot Marine Museum, as well as a field trip for her class. The second place is Hannah from Leroy H. Smith School, and third place is Madeline from Moscow Elementary School.

Because of the fantastic response, Penobscot Marine Museum intends to hold a t-shirt design contest yearly to connect with students about the each season’s theme. These t-shirts are available at PMM’s Museum Store at 2 Church Street in Searsport, and their online store https://squareup.com/store/penobscot-marine-museum/.

About Penobscot Marine Museum: Penobscot Marine Museum brings Maine maritime history to life in twelve beautiful historic buildings in the charming seacoast village of Searsport, Maine. Exhibits include hands-on activities for children and adults, as well as a ship captain’s house, marine paintings, scrimshaw, 19th century Chinese and Japanese pottery, paintings and textiles, historic Maine boats, a fisheries exhibit, and an heirloom vegetable garden. The Museum has over 200,000 historic photographs, and a maritime history research library. Check the website for daily activities and events. The Museum is open seven days a week, Memorial Day weekend through the third weekend in October. PMM Visitors Center, 2 Church Street, Searsport, Maine. For more information go to www.penobscotmarinemuseum.org or call the Visitors Center 207-548-0334 or Administrative Offices at 207-548-2529.

