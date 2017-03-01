Penobscot East Resource Center Unveils a New Name

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The fisheries resource organization will change its name to Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries to better reflect its collaborative and comprehensive mission.

STONINGTON, ME (March 1, 2017) –After 14 years of leadership in the sustainable fisheries arena, Penobscot East Resource Center announced today that it will change its name to Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries. The announcement was made by Executive Director Robin Alden, who co-founded the nonprofit in 2003 and is nationally known for her four-decades-long career in sustainable fisheries management.

Alden announced that the Stonington-based nonprofit will continue to serve fishermen and fishing communities with the same forward looking mission and vision, but with a new name and image. The new name accompanies recent news of Alden’s planned transition at the end of 2017 and the organization’s search for a new executive director.

“Each day, the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries works to bring together the knowledge of local fishermen, the research findings of scientists, and the world of policy makers to create an abundant, diverse, and sustainable fishery right here in Maine,” Alden stated. “While our focus remains local, our new name signals our recognition that our coastal waters and fishing communities are in fact interconnected.” Alden added that the Board of Directors and staff members unanimously agree that the new name better articulates the comprehensive mission and the local focus of the organization’s work.

“The Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries will continue to work at local, state, regional, and national levels to secure a sustainable future for fisheries and fishing communities of coastal Maine,” said Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries Board Chair Dennis Damon. “We will continue to create innovative and collaborative models that may be adapted for use by others, elsewhere across the nation and the globe.”

On Friday, March 3, at the 2017 Maine Fishermen’s Forum in Rockland, the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries will host a celebration of its new name and continued mission. An evening cocktail party is scheduled for guests at the Forum and general public.

For more information, please contact Chelsea Kondratowicz, Administrative Assistant at (207) 367-2708 or ckondratowicz@coastalfisheries.org.

Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries is fostering sustainable fisheries in Eastern Maine by connecting the knowledge of local fishermen, the research findings of scientists, and the world of policy makers. Founded on the internationally recognized principle that the resources of the oceans can only be protected and sustained through collaboration and cooperation, MCCF ensures that the collective action of fishermen and their communities is supported by science, and working in combination with regulatory authorities at all levels. While the core of our work is conducted in eastern Maine in the area from the Penobscot Bay islands to the Canadian border, to achieve our goals we operate at multiple scales impacting fisheries throughout the State of Maine and the Northeast, and scale upward to include national, and international regulation.

