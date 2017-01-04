Penobscot County Local Work Group Meeting Planned.

Penobscot County Local Work Group Meeting

Tuesday February 7, 2017 at 10am

Penobscot County USDA Service Center

1423 Broadway, Bangor, Maine 04401

The meeting will be hosted by the Penobscot County Soil and Water Conservation District. The public is encouraged to attend.

The Local Working Group is composed of those interested in agriculture, private forests, wetlands, and wildlife within Penobscot County. The group provides information, assistance, and recommendations to the District Conservationist of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on local natural resource priorities and criteria for matters relating to the implementation and technical aspects of conservation programs funded under the USDA Farm Bill.

On behalf of the Penobscot County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, we hope you will be able to attend this meeting.

Anyone interested in attending please contact our office for meeting confirmation. If you need an accommodation, please notify Amy Polyot at 207-947-6622 Ext. 3 by Friday, February 3, 2017.

