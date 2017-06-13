PENOBSCOT COUNTY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION TO GET COLORFUL WITH GLOW 5K

Saturday, June 17, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Old Town High School, Victory Field, 203 Stillwater Ave, Old Town, Maine
For more information: 2078273165; bit.ly/2rF8JNj
OLD TOWN– Penobscot County Federal Credit Union is excited to host its third annual Color 5K for Ending Hunger in Maine on June 17, 2017. This year, they are introducing a new theme: a Glow 5K. This fun and exciting event is open to adults and children, of all ages and fitness levels. Pre-registration is open online until this Thursday, June 15. Individuals are able to register for only $15, children (under 10) are free! Registration will also be available the evening of the event, beginning at 7 pm.
The 5K is designed to be a great time for everyone. Held at Victory Field, at Old Town High School, participants will run or walk around the track and they will encounter “color zones” along the way. The color is a corn starch based powder that is UV activated and is completely safe for the skin. The course will be illuminated with black lights to enhance the color experience.
Prior to the start of the 5K, participants are encouraged to join in on some dance fitness, lead by Dance Fit Coach Amy McFalls-Smith, beginning at 7:30 pm. Music will be provided by Terran Stone, of Noreast Entertainment, and will play before, during, and after the 5K. When athletes complete the course, they are welcomed back to the post-race party, where there will be more dancing, color pops, and fun! Participants will also be able to enjoy refreshments and snacks, courtesy of Hartley’s Country.
Penobscot County Federal Credit Union prides itself on its community involvement and its ongoing efforts to raise money for local food pantries. The event is projected to raise over $3,000 for Maine Credit Unions Campaign for Ending Hunger.
For more information, and to register, please visit http://bit.ly/2rF8JNj or the Credit Unions Facebook page: facebook.com/penobscotcountyfcu.
