PENOBSCOT COUNTY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION DONATES MORE THAN $19,000 TO LOCAL FOOD PROGRAMS

(Bangor) – Penobscot County Federal Credit Union donated $8,392.83 to Good Shepherd Food Bank this morning; the donation came as the final installment of donations from funds raised in 2016. Along with Good Shepherd, PCFCU also donated money to Old Town Holy Family Parish Food Pantry, Seeds of Hope (Bangor) and the Lincoln Regional Food Cupboard, totaling $19,212.83 in donations. The donations represent 100% of all funds raised by PCFCU and it’s members in 2016, including an additional $1,375 for placing among the top 25 Maine credit unions in total contributions (12th Place) and highest per member contributions (8th Place).

Each year, Penobscot County Federal Credit Union participates in raising funds for Ending Hunger in Maine, a statewide credit union initiative. The 2016 Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger raised a record setting $674,193.48. Since it’s inception in 1990, the program has raised more than $7.2 million to help end hunger in Maine.

Fundraising for 2017 is well under way at Penobscot County Federal Credit Union. On June 17 the Credit Union held a Glow 5K, raising over $2,000 for the campaign. The next big event planned is a large indoor Yard Sale, which will be held at the Knights of Columbus in Old Town on August 11-12.

“As long as there is a need, we will continue to raise funds to feed Maine’s hungry. When you take a look at those going without, especially children, you can’t help but want to do more,” said Jess Francis, PCFCU Bangor Branch Manager/Marketing Manager. 68,950 children in Maine are food insecure and 15% of Maine households experience food insecurity.1 “We are just doing our part to try and lower these staggering numbers.”

The Ending Hunger Campaign is a unique philanthropic initiative and is driven by the credit union philosophy of “people helping people”.

1 http://www.mainecul.org/community-involvement/maine-cus-campaign-ending-hunger/

