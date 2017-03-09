Penobscot County Conservation District Trout Sale Going on NOW!

The Penobscot County Soil & Water Conservation District is excepting orders for our 2017 Trout Sale. This sale is for residents with valid stocking permits to purchase trout to stock their ponds. All trout will need to be ordered by May 12, 2017. The pickup day will be on May 20, 2017 at the USDA building, 1423 Broadway, Bangor, Maine at noon.

A permit is required by the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Department in order to purchase trout. A copy of this will need to be submitted with your preorder, as well as a copy of a map that clearly depicts the location of your pond. You will also need to bring your original permit to the sale in order to receive your trout.

If you do not have a permit you may pick up an application from the PCSWCD office, request one by email or download the application from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website at hwww.maine.gov/ifw/licenses_permits/forms_applications.htm

