Penobscot Coffee House music buffet on March 17

Posted March 07, 2017, at 10:21 a.m.

Friday, March 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Penobscot United Methodist Church, 14 Southern Bay Road, Penobscot, Maine

For more information: 207-326-4885

PENOBSCOT — Coffee House music buffet will be held 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Penobscot United Methodist Church, 14 Southern Bay Road, near the town hall.

Open mic 7-8 p.m., followed by refreshments and featured performers Loose Cannon Jug Band.

Free-will donation to benefit Community Fuel Assistance Fund and The Tree of Life Food Pantry. For information, call 326-4885.

