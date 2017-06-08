Penobscot Bay Singers to present ‘Nostalgia from the Great American Songbook’

BELFAST, Maine — The Penobscot Bay Singers will present “Nostalgia from the Great American Songbook” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, at Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane.

The Great American Songbook, also known as “American Standards”, is the canon of the most important and influential American popular songs and jazz standards from the early 20th century. The Singers will swing you through the WWII era with favorites like “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo”. If you prefer a gentler tone, “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square” might be more to your liking.

Low key cafe seating and refreshments will be provided. Suggested donation is $15, free for accompanied children.

The Penobscot Bay Singers, originally the Robert Coller Coastal Chorale, has been entertaining audiences in and around Waldo County since 1973. The singers are an eclectic group, ranging from a pre-teen to singers in their 80’s, with varying backgrounds. The common factor is love of choral music. The Penobscot Bay Singers is a 501 (c)(3) organization. Information about the group may be found on Facebook at Penobscot Bay Singers or PenBaySingers@gmail.com.

